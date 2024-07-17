Advertisement

No. 12 OL Jacob Strand

Bio No. 69 6-foot-5, 287-pounds Rs-Sophomore Canby, Ore. Canby HS 2023 Stats: 6 Games Played (Two starts at LT vs Oregon & Notre Dame)

2023 Recap

After claiming a redshirt season during his first campaign with the Beavers in 2022, Strand became a bigger part of the offensive line rotation in year two, playing in six contests with two starts at the end of the season at left tackle. The Canby (OR) native started the first game of his career at LT against Oregon in the regular season finale as starting LT Joshua Gray didn't play in the contest. With Gray also not playing in the Sun Bowl vs Notre Dame, Strand was once again the LT starter against the Irish. Beyond the two starts, Strand saw extended action against San Jose State, UC Davis, and Stanford, playing eight snaps vs SJSU, 32 vs UCD, and 21 against Stanford, all at LT.

2024 Outlook

Entering the 2024 campaign, Strand is expected to compete for one of the starting positions on the offensive line, at either tackle positions. A good chunk of the Beavers' starting unit is set, as Gray will start at left guard, Van Wells at center, and Grant Starck at right guard. That leaves the two tackle spots up for grabs, and Strand will be right there based on his previous experience and the growth we've seen. Colorado graduate transfer Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan is also coming this summer, and he boasts multiple years of starting experience at left tackle. Once Lichtenhan is in the mix, it will come down to which guy plays LT and which guy switches sides and moves over to right tackle. It's hard to say which guy would be more up to switching until we see Lichtenhan in a Beaver uniform, but considering he has multiple years of starting experience at LT, I'd say Lichtenhan will get the first crack on the left side. With the Beavers having a right-handed QB, left tackle is a bit more of a priority, so I'd expect the more experienced player on that side, and Strand over at RT. Look for Strand to settle into one of the tackle spots and become a full-time starter on the offensive line. He's a local kid who has quickly risen the depth chart and I think he'll become a very solid player for the Beavers defending the edge rushers.

