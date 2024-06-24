Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation.

Want to give your two cents on the rankings?

In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2024 roster.

However, a torn ACL suffered in the spring of 2023 put those plans on hold as Thomas missed the entirety of the 2023 campaign for the rehab process. He was able to claim a redshirt season, so he'll enter 2024 as a redshirt junior...

After breaking out in Oregon State's defense as a sophomore in 2022 by playing in 13 games (two starts) and tallying 29 tackles with one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, and one pass breakup, defensive back S kyler Thomas appeared poised for a sizable role in the secondary in 2023.

Entering the 2024 campaign, Thomas is fully healthy and that's a big sign for his outlook this season.

With the Beavers losing both starting 2023 safeties in Akili Arnold (transfer portal) and Kitan Oladapo (graduation), there's a sizable void that needs to be filled at the safety spot and he's certainly one of the leading candidates.

If Thomas can return to his prior injury form, he will be a big-time addition to the secondary this season. He's a very physical athlete at 6-foot-2, 223-pounds and he has a good knack for the ball, making physical plays on it.

During the 2022 season, Thomas finished as the sixth-highest-graded Oregon State defender (72.0) per PFF and that defense included several Beaver names who are now in the professional ranks.

When we caught up with Thomas in spring this year, he was extremely pleased with how his recovery process had gone and was excited about getting back onto the field.

"I'm 100%," Thomas said. "Coming back has been a great process and I've had a great group of guys and coaches around me. I just kept my head down and kept grinding, never complaining. I came every day looking to work and we have really great people in the rehab center."

Considering that he was already at full-go in spring practices and was regularly running with the first and second units, expect Thomas to lock down one of the starting safety spots once fall camp gets up and rolling.