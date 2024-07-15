BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2024: No. 13 WR Darrius Clemons
In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2024 roster.
No. 13 WR Darrius Clemons
Bio
No. 1
6-foot-3, 213-pounds
Junior
Portland, Ore.
Westview HS
2023 Stats: 11 GP (three catches for 33 yards)
2023 Recap / Look Back
One of the top-ranked receivers in the country coming out of high school, four-star recruit Darrius Clemons signed with the Michigan Wolverines.
The Portland, Ore. native (Westview HS) boasted over 30 offers including Auburn, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Utah, Washington, and others.
He checked in as the 17th-best receiver prospect in the country and was inside the Rivals250 top 100 at No. 93.
Clemons played in 22 games in two seasons but entered the '23 season as the fourth or fifth receiver per Michigan's depth chart. The combination of not being a featured player with the Wolverines coupled with the opportunity to return to the PNW and be a go-to guy for the Beavers were big reasons for his decision to transfer.
The 6-foot-3, 213-pounder has a near-perfect build to be a big-time receiver with his size, athleticism, and ability to move quickly. It's rare to have that combo of size and speed and the Beavers have to know they've got a unique mismatch out wide.
The Beavers truly haven't had a receiver with this skillset since the likes of Isaiah Hodgins and I wouldn't be surprised to see Clemons slide right into a role out wide that can stretch the defense.
One of his standout moments with the Wolverines came during Michigan's spring game in 2022 where he had 10 targets a 35-yard touchdown catch, and a touchdown pass on a trick play. Our sister site Maize and Blue Review wrote this story shortly after that spring game, predicting a big future...
Michigan
- Played in 22 games over two seasons
- Caught four passes for 40 yards
- Finished with three catches for 33 yards as a sophomore in 2023
- Totaled two receptions for 29 yards against Nebraska in 2023
- Won a National Championship with the Wolverines as a sophomore
WESTVIEW HS
- Ranked as the No. 131 player nationally and the No. 19 wide receiver. Rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Oregon
- Four-star prospect by Rivals
- Earned invitations to the Under Armour All-American Game and the All-American Game
- First-Team All-Metro and Metro Offensive Player of the Year as a senior
- Totaled more than 800 receiving yards, finishing with 17 touchdowns. Added 231 return yards and intercepted two passes on the defensive side of the ball
- Also lettered at Pleasant Grove High School in Utah
- Caught 38 passes for 817 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior. Averaged 21.9 yards per reception. Totaled 24 catches for 408 yards and six touchdowns in six games as a sophomore. Posted four catches and 107 yards in four games as a freshman
2024 Outlook
As we enter the 2024 campaign, expecations are obviously high for Clemons as he was one of the Beavers' top prizes via the transfer portal.
However, due to a foot injury, we didn't get to see anything from Clemons in spring, so we'll be watching him very closely in fall camp.
Clemons was extremely familiar with Oregon State during the HS recruiting process being a local product from Westview (Portland, OR), but was out of their reach due to the high-profile schools chasing him.
After a couple of seasons of not seeing the field a ton in Ann Arbor, Clemons connected with current receivers coach Kefense Hynson, who was also on staff during his HS recruiting process.
It turned out to be a perfect marriage between the two sides as the Beavers needed a dynamic, go-get-it WR, and Clemons needed a place that would give him a runway to achieve that.
Clemons has all the ability to be a star receiver, as he's got terrific size, moves well, and has a good catch radius.
Look for him to lock down one of the starting receiver spots in fall camp and become one of the top receiving targets this season.
Previously
Honorable Mentions + Just Missed
