In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2024 roster.

One of the top-ranked receivers in the country coming out of high school, four-star recruit Darrius Clemons signed with the Michigan Wolverines.

The Portland, Ore. native (Westview HS) boasted over 30 offers including Auburn, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Utah, Washington, and others.

He checked in as the 17th-best receiver prospect in the country and was inside the Rivals250 top 100 at No. 93.

Clemons played in 22 games in two seasons but entered the '23 season as the fourth or fifth receiver per Michigan's depth chart. The combination of not being a featured player with the Wolverines coupled with the opportunity to return to the PNW and be a go-to guy for the Beavers were big reasons for his decision to transfer.

The 6-foot-3, 213-pounder has a near-perfect build to be a big-time receiver with his size, athleticism, and ability to move quickly. It's rare to have that combo of size and speed and the Beavers have to know they've got a unique mismatch out wide.

The Beavers truly haven't had a receiver with this skillset since the likes of Isaiah Hodgins and I wouldn't be surprised to see Clemons slide right into a role out wide that can stretch the defense.

One of his standout moments with the Wolverines came during Michigan's spring game in 2022 where he had 10 targets a 35-yard touchdown catch, and a touchdown pass on a trick play. Our sister site Maize and Blue Review wrote this story shortly after that spring game, predicting a big future...

Michigan

- Played in 22 games over two seasons

- Caught four passes for 40 yards

- Finished with three catches for 33 yards as a sophomore in 2023

- Totaled two receptions for 29 yards against Nebraska in 2023

- Won a National Championship with the Wolverines as a sophomore

WESTVIEW HS

- Ranked as the No. 131 player nationally and the No. 19 wide receiver. Rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Oregon

- Four-star prospect by Rivals

- Earned invitations to the Under Armour All-American Game and the All-American Game

- First-Team All-Metro and Metro Offensive Player of the Year as a senior

- Totaled more than 800 receiving yards, finishing with 17 touchdowns. Added 231 return yards and intercepted two passes on the defensive side of the ball

- Also lettered at Pleasant Grove High School in Utah

- Caught 38 passes for 817 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior. Averaged 21.9 yards per reception. Totaled 24 catches for 408 yards and six touchdowns in six games as a sophomore. Posted four catches and 107 yards in four games as a freshman