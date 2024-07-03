Advertisement

No. 20 Jeremiah Noga

Bio No. 18 6-foot-2, 189-pounds Rs-Junior Grants Pass, Ore. Hidden Valley HS 2023 Stats: 13 GP (Tallied eight receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown)

2023 Recap

After seeing limited action in his first two seasons, Noga broke out in his third season with Oregon State, seeing action in all 13 games and recording eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. Patiently biding his time over his first few seasons, Noga seized the opportunity for more playing time in year three and became a firmly entrenched member of the rotation. His combination of size (one of the Beavers' bigger WRs), route-running, and hands gave him a leg up on the room as he broke into the rotation. He had his standout performance in the Beavers' opener vs San Jose State, totaling two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown, including a 32-yard scoring catch against the Spartans. Several weeks later, Noga made three receptions for 32 yards against San Diego State For his efforts, the former Hidden Valley standout was awarded a scholarship near the end of last September. He'll enter the 2024 campaign as one of the more experienced options in the receiver room and figures to play a sizable role. Considering the offseason departures at the position, getting Noga true experience across the board in 2023 bodes well for his future prospects and it's certainly going to give him a springboard entering the year.

2024 Outlook

Entering the 2024 campaign, Noga seems to be one of the guys in the receiver room who can have a breakout-type season on the heels of his 2023 season. The Beavers will need him to step up if they want to improve the passing attack as the starting WR core was lost in the offseason as Anthony Gould headed to the NFL Draft, Silas Bolden to the portal, and Jesiah Irish to graduation. Noga was able to flash his potential in the Beavers' nonconference games, but once OSU was into the meat of the schedule, he found himself slightly on the outside looking in as he had just two catches for 27 yards across the final 10 games. Perhaps some of that was QB DJ Uiagalelei leaning on the veterans in the rotation, the passing offense not being consistent enough, or the Beavers not actively looking to target him, but seeing his production taper off as conference play began was curious. Now, in year two of being fully in the rotation, the Beavers would ideally like to see Noga double or triple his production from a year ago and be in the mix of 400-500 yards receiving. That's certainly easier said than done, as the Beavers are still determining who their starting quarterback will be, but regardless, I expect them to look Noga's way a good amount. He was one of the more consistent receivers in spring and I expect him to take a sizable leap forward this season.

