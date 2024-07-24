Who are the top in-state prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle? - Part 2
Earlier this week, we began taking a look at some of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class within the state of Oregon. In that first piece, ATH Ansu Sanoe, RB LaMarcus Bell, WR Rasean Jones, Andreas Diaz-Nicoladis, and DE Noah Tishendorf.
Wusstig plays on both sides of the ball for West Salem, playing wide receiver and safety. He's also a standout on the hardwood. Last season, he recorded 14 receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns while also being a key part of West Salem's defense. He has one offer so far in his recruitment from Portland State.
One of the state's top running backs, Sombe now at Central Catholic rushed for 703 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 74 carries a year ago. He also had nine receptions for 58 yards on the season. He has picked up early offers from Washington State and Yale. Oregon State has shown some early interest in Sombe.
Vercher is a key member of Central Catholic's defense and is emerging as one of the top linebackers in the state. He has one offer currently in his recruitment from UNLV. Oregon State has shown interest in the Portland native and he's been to campus a few times as well.
SAM VYHLIDAL - MOUNTAINSIDE
A 6-foot-4, 215-pound athlete for Mountainside, Vyhlidal is an intriguing three-sport athlete also playing basketball and baseball. Last season for Mountainside, Vyhlidal recorded 415 rushing yards and 139 receiving yards offensively while recording 72 tackles as a linebacker. Like others he has received early preliminal interest from the Beavers.
