Wusstig plays on both sides of the ball for West Salem, playing wide receiver and safety. He's also a standout on the hardwood. Last season, he recorded 14 receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns while also being a key part of West Salem's defense. He has one offer so far in his recruitment from Portland State.

One of the state's top running backs, Sombe now at Central Catholic rushed for 703 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 74 carries a year ago. He also had nine receptions for 58 yards on the season. He has picked up early offers from Washington State and Yale. Oregon State has shown some early interest in Sombe.

Vercher is a key member of Central Catholic's defense and is emerging as one of the top linebackers in the state. He has one offer currently in his recruitment from UNLV. Oregon State has shown interest in the Portland native and he's been to campus a few times as well.

SAM VYHLIDAL - MOUNTAINSIDE