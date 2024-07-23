Glasper took an official visit to Corvallis at the end of May, one of three official visits that he took during the summer, also visiting Colorado State and San Diego State.

Oregon State's dominance in recruiting the Las Vegas metropolitan area continued on Tuesday afternoon when Trey Glasper announced his commitment to the Oregon State Beavers.

"The conversations were great," Glasper said about his experience on the official visit. "I talked a lot of balls with Coach Chance and Coach Heyward. But I heard a lot of meaningful things from all the coaches I had conversations with whether it was football, college, or just day to day life"

"The campus was great," he added. "As well as being in a great area. The facilities were also great and very easy to navigate as all the different facilities are very close to each other."

He becomes the third Las Vegas area native to commit to the Beavers this cycle joining linebacker Jeremiah Ioane and defensive back Sean Craig.

Overall, Glasper is the 11th commitment of the Beavers' 2025 recruiting class and the first of the month of July. In June, the Beavers added seven commitments as part of their first full recruiting class under head coach Trent Bray.



