Oregon State picks up commitment from DB Trey Glasper
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Oregon State's dominance in recruiting the Las Vegas metropolitan area continued on Tuesday afternoon when Trey Glasper announced his commitment to the Oregon State Beavers.
MORE: Who Are Top Oregonians In 2026? | Where Does Deagan Rose Rank With Previous QBs | 2024 Scholarship Chart | 2026 QB Deagan Rose Says 'OSU A Perfect Fit' | Micah McDowell Drafted By Miami | Mason Guerra Drafted By Atlanta | EA Sports OSU Ratings | Recruits React To New Uniforms
Glasper took an official visit to Corvallis at the end of May, one of three official visits that he took during the summer, also visiting Colorado State and San Diego State.
"The conversations were great," Glasper said about his experience on the official visit. "I talked a lot of balls with Coach Chance and Coach Heyward. But I heard a lot of meaningful things from all the coaches I had conversations with whether it was football, college, or just day to day life"
"The campus was great," he added. "As well as being in a great area. The facilities were also great and very easy to navigate as all the different facilities are very close to each other."
He becomes the third Las Vegas area native to commit to the Beavers this cycle joining linebacker Jeremiah Ioane and defensive back Sean Craig.
Overall, Glasper is the 11th commitment of the Beavers' 2025 recruiting class and the first of the month of July. In June, the Beavers added seven commitments as part of their first full recruiting class under head coach Trent Bray.
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @tjmathewson, & @ryan_harlan