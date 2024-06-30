Advertisement

No. 22 WR Trent Walker

Bio No. 28 6-foot-2, 194-pounds Rs-Junior Portland, Ore. Beaverton HS 2023 Stats: 11 GP (Made five receptions for 66 yards)

2023 Recap

After playing in one game as a true freshman in 2021, and two games as a redshirt freshman in 2022, wide receiver Trent Walker burst onto the scene in 2023. Playing in 11 games, Walker saw the most action in the wins over UC Davis and Stanford, where he logged 22 and 19 snaps, respectively. Two of Walker's longest catches came early in the campaign when he caught a 23-yarder against UCD and a 24-yarder against San Diego State. Additionally, Walker played a large role in the Beavers' bowl game against Notre Dame, playing a season-high 23 snaps and hauling in two passes for 13 yards. While Walker's season numbers don't jump out at you, here's a guy the Beavers are very excited about heading into next season after seeing him flash in 2023. He's got great speed and has some of the better height in the receiver room, checking in at 6-foot-2. With established playmakers like Silas Bolden, Anthony Gould, and Jesiah Irish ahead of him on the depth chart, playing time for Walker was limited last season. However, the fact he was able to still get into the mix in his first full-time season bodes well moving forward.

2024 Outlook

Heading into the 2024 campaign, Walker appears poised to compete for one of the Beavers' starting receiver positions, based on what we saw during spring. With the Beavers losing all three '23 starters due to the NFL Draft, graduation, and the transfer portal, that leaves a gaping hole of production that needs to be filled by new faces. Walker looks like a pretty safe bet to be one of those guys who is firmly in the receiver rotation this season as he was regularly running with the first and second units during spring practice and really looks like he's added a few things to his game. His hands are very good and he seemed adept at getting separation in the secondary with his route running. He'll be competing with guys like Michigan transfer Darrius Clemons, Jeremiah Noga, Jimmy Valsin, true-freshman four-star Jordan Anderson, and others, but as we enter summer he's definitely in the mix to be one of the starting guys. The rotation was by no means set by the end of spring, so fall camp will be a great position group battle amongst this group. Look for Walker to play a sizable role in the Beavers' offensive production this season.

