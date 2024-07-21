Who are the top in-state prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle? - Part 1
While Oregon State still has plenty to do when it comes to its 2025 recruiting class, it's never too early to take a look at what the in-state crop of prospects look like for the 2026 recruiting cycle.
At one point it appeared Sanoe was going to be a Beaver but after an interesting first few months of the offseason, Sanoe committed to Washington last month. The Huskies commit has a dozen offers including Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Colorado, Georgia, Miami (FL), Oregon, Oregon State, Tennessee, Washington State.
Intriguing running back out of Lake Oswego High School with a 4.58 forty-yard dash. Ran for 1,116 yards and 11 touchdowns in his sophomore season while earning first-team All League honors. He has earned early offers from Oregon State, Washington State, and Nevada.
The Baker City, Oregon native has earned offers from Boise State, Oregon State, and Washington State in his recruitment. We couldn't find any stats for Jones but the Baker standout has a chance to be one of the top wide receivers in the Pacific Northwest in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Diaz-Nicolaidis has yet to earn an offer from the Beavers but does have offers from Wake Forest, UNLV, and Colorado State. He camped for the Beavers earlier this summer. Has a reported 40-yard dash time of 4.7.
The Lakeridge standout already has a trio of offers including one from Oregon State. He also holds offers from UNLV and Washington State. Tishendorf has good size for the position already as well as good speed with a reported 4.66 forty-yard dash.
