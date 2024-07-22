Advertisement

No. 6 Van Wells

Bio 6-foot-2 305-pounds Jr. Houston, Texas C.E. King HS -> Colorado-> Oregon State - Saw action in 20 games over two seasons for Colorado, starting in 11 and playing over 1,000 snaps. - Finished with an 80.7 pass-blocking grade per PFF his sophomore season

2023 Recap

A full-time starter for the Colorado Buffaloes at center a season ago, Wells started 10 contests at center (played in 11), only missing CU's matchup against Colorado State in week three. He was Colorado's most efficient offensive lineman, grading out as the fifth-best offensive player, behind Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Xavier Weaver, and fellow Beaver Anthony Hankerson with an overall grade of 67.7.

Pass-blocking is Wells' calling card as he posted the best grade amongst all CU players at 81.0. For perspective, the Beavers only had one starting OL (Taliese Fuaga, 80.0) post a pas-blocking grade of 80 or better, so OSU is certainly improving their pass protection with Wells. While not quite as good as his pass-blocking, Wells' run-blocking was still the second-best amongst offensive linemen with the Buffs at 64.8. It was also a solid improvement from '22 when his run-blocking grade was 50.5. This came on the heels of Wells' true freshman campaign in 2022 where he started eight contests (nine total appearances), with seven at center and two at left guard.

2024 Outlook

Transferring from Colorado and the Deion Sanders show to Corvallis and Oregon State in the offseason, Wells was with the Beavers for spring ball and didn't take long to carve out his spot right in the middle of the line... Coming over with multiple years of starting experience at the center spot combined with the graduation of senior Jake Levengood, who had been a consistent starter for the past two seasons, and the Beavers had a sizable need in the middle that Wells was a perfect fit for. Like Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Wells was also a player that current OL coach Kyle DeVan coached during his brief tenure with the Buffs in 2022. DeVan knew the Beavers needed experienced reinforcements to not have a drop off in OL production, and looked no further than a pair of guys at CU who would be great additions. The center spot is essentially the quarterback spot of the offensive line, having to call out schemes and talk amongst the other four OL, all while distributing the snap and getting into position to block. That's all to say that playing center is one of the tougher spots on the OL to play, and Wells was a shining bright spot on an otherwise bad Buff team in 2023. Wells was quietly one of the best transfers the Beavers landed in the offseason, filling a massive position of need and helping stabilize the offensive line by being an experienced presence who has seen a ton of football. One of the least-drama-filled position battles of fall camp, we feel very confident in saying that Wells will be the Beavers' starter in the middle...

