No. 3 DB Kobe Singleton

Bio 5-foot-11 184-pounds Rs-Sr. Tallahassee, Fla. Chiawana HS (WA) -> Southern Utah -> Liberty -> OSU Southern Utah He played in 11 games for Southern Utah in 2021, totaling 22 tackles with three interceptions, including an 18-yard return for a score. Singleton also finished with nine pass breakups. He was named a 2022 HERO Sports FCS All-American and to the 2022 All-Big Sky Third Team. Chiawana HS - Led the state of Washington with 11 interceptions as a junior

2023 Recap

After electing to depart Southern Utah, Singleton spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Liberty, staring at corner for the Flames. Across his two seasons, he played in 27 games (23 starts), tallying 67 tackles with six interceptions, 24 pass breakups and one fumble recovery. The Pasco, Washington native is coming off his best collegiate season in 2023, recording 41 total tackles including four interceptions and 12 pass deflections. He was named First Team All-Conference and his Sixteen total passes defended in 2023 tied for eighth nationally. According to Pro Football Focus, quarterbacks completed just 42.0% of the passes targeted toward Singleton in 2023. In 2023 Singleton allowed just 35-of-78 total passing attempts targeted his way to be completed for 398 yards and four touchdowns. Opposing quarterbacks posted a would-be NFL passer rating of 56.5 when targeting him. He also had four interceptions and 12 pass deflections on the season. We broke down HERE what Singleton brings to the table and just how impressive he was this past season for the Flames.

2024 Outlook

With the Beavers losing graduating Ryan Cooper and seeing Jermod McCoy seek the transfer portal, there was a sizable hole to fill at cornerback opposite of Jaden Robinson, and the Beavers landed one of the best the portal could offer in Singleton. With Robinson announcing his return, followed a short time later by Singleton's commitment, the Beavers now have a pair of corners that will make life very tough on opposing quarterbacks. Add in experienced safeties and nickel backs like Skyler Thomas, Alton Julian, Tyrice Ivy, Noble Thomas, Jack Kane, Andre Jordan and others and the Beavers have the makings of another strong and deep secondary core, anchored by two stars on the edge in Singleton and Robinson. The move to add Singleton was a shrewd one, as head coach Trent Bray and defensive coordinator Keith Heyward wanted to have no dropoff from the strong production the Beavers have showcased at corner these past few seasons. In terms of how well he's going to fit with the Beavers, I'd say that spring practices were a s strong indicator of things to come. He was arguably the defensive MVP of spring practices, making highlight plays all over the field including a pick-six in early spring. He seems to have hit the ground running, and won't take long to adjust to the Beavers' defensive scheme. Look for Singleton to be one of the Beavers' most effective playmakers this season...

