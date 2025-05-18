Aiva Arquette Named Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: The 3-2-1: Beavers Make Case For National Seed | WATCH: Beavers Talk Sweep Of LBSU | WATCH: Beavers Talk G2 Win Over LBSU | WBB: Beavers Add Lizzy Williamson | Preview: Beavers To Host LBSU

CARY, N.C. – Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette is one of 25 players who has been named as a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, USA Baseball announced on Sunday.

Arquette is one of just five players who is a semifinalist who was also on the award’s preseason and midseason watch lists.

The Kailua, Hawai’i native ended the regular season with a team-best .348 batting average, 17 home runs and 60 runs batted in. He’s also leading the Beavers with a .676 slugging percentage and .473 on-base percentage while playing in all 54 games. He’s the lone Beaver to start at shortstop this season and has committed just four errors for a .980 fielding percentage.

MORE: | OV Preview: May 16 | Spring Recap: TE | Beavers Take Down Portland | Spring Recap: RB | Beaver Baseball By The Numbers | Beavers Schedule OV With Kansas TE | Beaver Baseball In The Ranks | 2025 Scholarship Chart

Arquette is the 13th Beaver to be named a semifinalist for the honor since 2007, and the fourth during Mitch Canham’s tenure as the Pat Casey Head Coach. Canham, who was a semifinalist in 2007, saw Cooper Hjerpe and Jacob Melton earn the honor in 2022 and Travis Bazzana in 2024. Both Hjerpe and Bazzana went on to be finalists.

The Beavers have had four finalists in their history, with Michael Conforto the first in 2014 and Adley Rutschman, who went on to be named the Golden Spikes winner, in 2019.

A fan vote will take place on GoldenSpikesAward.com and will continue through 8:59 p.m. PT on May 28. Fans can vote as many times as they want each day.

The 2025 finalists will be announced on June 4.

OSU Athletics