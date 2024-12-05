Premium content
BeaversEdge 2025 Oregon State Football Scholarship Distribution Chart
With the Oregon State football team firmly entrenched in the offseason, BeaversEdge takes a first

For now, this only includes scholarship players, but we'll be adjusting it in time to reflect the new status of rosters having a hard cap limit of 105 spots/scholarships.

The big change this year comes via the NCAA Antitrust lawsuit that has changed the layout of rosters... Rather than 85 scholarships and a wide number of walk-ons, now a team can use 105 scholarships, but 105 is the roster limit. So numbers become very important moving forward... That ruling will take effect with the 2025-26 academic year, so by fall term the roster will need to be at the 105 limit...

On most devices, you will need to scroll/swipe to the left to see the senior eligibility numbers on the far right of the chart.

* - denotes the player has used a redshirt year

BLUE TEXT - indicates 2025 class newcomer or new transfer

"Walk-ons" are not listed on the scholarship chart yet... We'll be adjusting in time to reflect the entire roster listed in relation to the 105 limit...

Note: This chart was made by BeaversEdge.com and might not be 100% accurate.

