WATCH: Oregon State Baseball Talks Sweep Of Long Beach State

Hear from Oregon State baseball head coach Mitch Canham, pitcher Noah Ferguson, and outfielder Easton Talt as the trio talk the sweep of Long Beach State to close the regular season...

