The 3-2-1: Oregon State Baseball Sweeps LBSU, Makes Case For National Seed

With the No. 7 Oregon State baseball team (41-12-1) sweeping Long Beach State with a 13-0 romp on Saturday afternoon, BeaversEdge writer Ryan Harlan gives a 3-2-1 breaking down the weekend!

1.Wilson Weber and Canon Reeder on fire

Just like we all thought… Canon Reeder and Wilson Weber are on fire at the plate.

Weber might be more on a tear than Reeder, as he got national player of the week honors and went three for four with a home run and four RBIs on senior day.

Weber has the power, base-running speed, and solid presence behind the plate to help opposing pitchers break through lineups.

While being a catcher, Weber can run on the base paths, especially with the triple he had in the midweek contest against the Pilots. Weber mentioned that it’s not a part of his game, but he can use it if needed. He was shy of hitting for the cycle today, just missing out on a triple.

In addition to being a force at the plate, Weber has been great behind the dish, allowing pitchers who come into the game to attack the zone with confidence in their outings. If you’ve noticed, there have been times when Rich Dorman hasn’t made a lot of mound visits, and when he has, it’s for a pitching change.

Well, you do have Weber to thank for that, which Mitch quipped about at one point post-game. That’s been one of the changes that’s helped propel the Beavers to their hot streak since the sweep against Oregon.

Reeder also had a series, particularly in game two with that grand slam and a three-run home run, but he is also riding a seven-game hit streak to back up his strong performance in the series sweep against Long Beach State.

Oregon State is showing that it doesn’t need to rely on Gavin Turley and Aiva Arquette for offense; the offensive spark can come from anyone in the lineup. I have a feeling that both Reeder and Weber will be integral parts in the success of the Beavers in the postseason.