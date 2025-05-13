Oregon State Spring Football Position Recap: Running Back

With spring football in the rearview for the Oregon State football team, BeaversEdge continues an article series breaking down what we saw during spring and getting you ready for fall camp!

-> The spring football session was highly productive for the Oregon State backfield as they were able to stay healthy, give their veteran a light workload, and give a bevy of reps to the young guys that needed it.

In terms of the running back rotation this spring, we saw the Beavers spread things out to keep everyone fresh and healthy while giving some of their younger players ample reps to further develop their skills.

Senior Anthony Hankerson took a fair amount of reps in the March part of spring, but saw his action subside as practices went along due to his senior status and wanting to keep him healthy. He showed exactly what you wanted to see in spring, and will be the guy in the backfield come fall camp... Look for Hankerson to add a bit more of a receiving element to his game this year as well.