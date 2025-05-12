Oregon State Schedules Official Visit with Kansas TE Arley Morrell

The Oregon State Beavers have added another visitor to this weekend's official visit weekend. Making the trip from the Midwest will be tight end Arley Morrell, a three-sport athlete at Pratt High School in Kansas.

Morell was just offered by Oregon State last week by tight ends coach Will Heck. The 6-foot-5 tight end holds FBS offers from Colorado State, Marshall, Texas State, Tulsa, and Western Kentucky.

On top of his official visit to Corvallis this upcoming weekend, Morrell will also visit the Colorado State Rams on June 1. The Rams offered Morrell back in mid-April. Rams' tight end coach Grant Chestnut also recently made the trip to Pratt High School to visit Morrell.

FBS interest in Morell has kicked up all this spring. After holding FCS offers up until late April, Morrell picked up offers from Texas State, Colorado State, Western Kentucky, Tulsa, and Marshall in a short span before the Beavers entered the fold last Wednesday.

This past fall, Morell recorded 19 receptions for 446 yards and four touchdowns for Pratt. He's also a standout on the hardwood and track for the Greenbacks.