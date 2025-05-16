Oregon State WBB: Beavers Announce Transfer Lizzy Williamson

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State announced the signing of veteran transfer post Lizzy Williamson on Thursday.

The 6-foot-5 graduate student from Adelaide, Australia is a transfer from NC State, where she helped the Wolfpack reach the 2024 Final Four. Prior to joining the Pack, Williamson was the 2022-23 WAC Defensive Player of the Year at Southern Utah.

She will be joining the Beavers with one year to play, pending the NCAA granting a medical redshirt after only playing five games during the 2024-25 campaign due to a season-ending injury.

“Lizzy is a proven difference-maker and an excellent fit for our system. She has the ability to dynamically impact the game as a versatile big on both ends of the floor. I am also excited to add her wealth of experiences that will assist our team on and off the court,” head coach Scott Rueck said. “Beaver Nation loves its post players and I am excited for them to meet and support Lizzy.”

“I chose Oregon State because it’s the perfect place for me to grow, be challenged, and truly thrive both on and off the court,” Williamson said. “The Beavs community has already shown me so much warmth and support, and I’m so excited to get to Corvallis and start working with my team!”

Over two years with the Wolfpack, Williamson played in 24 games with a start last season prior to her injury. In the previous three seasons at Southern Utah, she played in 69 games with 56 starts, averaging 9.6 points and 10 rebounds per game in her final season with the Thunderbirds.

In her WAC DPOY season in 2022-23, Williamson averaged 2.3 blocks per game to lead Southern Utah to the NCAA Tournament. She earned second-team all-conference honors and set the SUU record with 329 rebounds in a single season.

A standout in the classroom, Williamson earned Big Sky and WAC All-Academic team honors with the Thunderbirds and twice made the ACC All-Academic team while playing for NC State.

Williamson is OSU’s third transfer in this offseason, joining Néné Sow and Jenna Villa. Oregon State is fresh off its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance and ninth since 2014 under head coach Scott Rueck. The Beavers return three starters from last season’s WCC Championship team.

OSU Athletics