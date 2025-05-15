Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Long Beach State

With the No. 7 Oregon State baseball team (38-12-1) set to host Long Beach State (22-28, 15-15 Big West) for a three-game set starting Thursday afternoon, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Oregon State and Long Beach State are meeting for the 17th time on Thursday. The Dirtbags hold a 9-7 advantage but the Beavers are 4-2 at home.

- OSU has won five of the last six meetings dating back to 2011.

- Current MLB starter Matt Boyd was the winner in a 16-4 Beaver win in 2010.

- Wilson Weber is the reigning NCBWA National Player of the Week after totaling 12 RBI and four home runs in the Beavers' 3-0-1 last week at Hawai'i and Iowa. He proceeded to triple on Tuesday.

- Oregon State is playing in just its 17th home game of the season on Thursday. OSU is the only team in the top-40 of the RPI to have played less than 20, and is one of just three in the top 50, joining Xavier (18) and UConn (17).

- OSU's starting pitchers have a 1.79 ERA in 70 1/3 innings at home. They've struck out 76 to 24 walks.

- Gavin Turley has reached base in 45 consecutive games. The next longest active streak belongs to AJ Singer at 11 games.

- The Beavers are averaging 3,670 fans per home date this season, second on the West Coast and 21st nationally. OSU is second to just Hawai'i (3,889) on the West. The program's single-season attendance record average is 3,683 in 2024.

- OSU is one of just six teams averaging better than 100 percent of their capacity. OSU is sixth at 102.3, behind No. 1 Tennessee (129.4), Auburn (129), Troy (119.3), Southern Miss (117.1) and LSU (105.7). Hawai'i (90.2) is the only other West Coast squad above 70 percent.

- Offensively, OSU has struck out 132 times to 110 walks at home this season.