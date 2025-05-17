WATCH: Oregon State Baseball Talks Win Over Long Beach State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State baseball head coach Mitch Canham, pitcher Dax Whitney, and outfielder Canon Reeder as they talk about the 12-8 win over Long Beach State & MORE!

