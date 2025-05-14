Beavers outlast Portland Pilots in midweek matchup

The Oregon State baseball team secured a 5-3 victory over the Portland Pilots on Tuesday evening at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

“Pulled it out, which is great, but I still have extremely high expectations for what guys need to do,” head coach Mitch Canham said about the team's performance tonight. “Got some things to fine-tune tomorrow.”

Oregon State opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI-single from AJ Singer to take a 1-0 lead over the Pilots.

The Pilots responded in the top of the second inning with a solo shot from Zach Toglia to tie the game 1-1. Togila’s home run was the only run scored by the Pilots in the second inning as Oregon State RHP James Decremer III escaped a bases-loaded situation to end the scoring threat from the Pilots.

“It’s alright, I wanted to go a little deeper but just got to work on it,” DeCremer III mentioned about his first career start.

DeCremer mentioned that if it wasn’t for the long second inning in that bases-loaded situation, he could’ve likely pitched longer on the mound than the four innings he saw against the Pilots. However, Canham praised DeCremer's performance at the start of the first season for the Beavers.

“I thought James (DeCremer III) working out of that bases loaded situation in the second inning was huge, filled it up real quick in that first inning to get us back in there. Getting real excited about that and seeing what he’s capable of on the mound.” Canham said of DeCremer’s performance on the mound against the Pilots.

The Pilots and Beavers remain tied through the third and fourth innings with no runs scored by either team.

Singer had another RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Beavers a 2-1 lead. Canon Reeder hit an RBI single in the following at-bat to extend the Beavers' lead to 3-1.

Portland tied the game up in the top of the sixth inning with a two-RBI single from Riley McCarthy to make the score 3-3.

Oregon State retook the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning as Pilots RHP Kaden Starr walked Tyce Peterson with the bases loaded to make the score 4-3.

In the subsequent at-bat to Dallas Macias, Starr issued a hit by pitch to Macias, driving in a run to make the Beavers lead 5-3.

Next, the Beavers have a three-game series against Long Beach State starting Thursday at 5:35 p.m.

Oregon State Notes:

• James DeCremer made his first career collegiate start.

• The Beavers scored first for the 37th time this season. OSU improved to 31-6 when that happens.

• Oregon State is now 31-1-1 when leading after seven innings and 175-13-1 under Mitch Canham.

• AJ Singer recorded his 14th multiple-hit effort of the season and his 10th multi-RBI game.

• Oregon State's offense recorded 20 hits in two games against the Pilots this season, six of which came off the bat of Aiva Arquette.

• Gavin Turley walked for the 123rd time of his career.

• Arquette scored his 57th run of the season, which is one shy of tying Travis Bazzana (2022) for 10th in a season at Oregon State.

• Laif Palmer inherited two runners when coming on in relief. He kept both stranded and has now inherited 19 runners this season, allowing just four to score.

• Wilson Weber stole his first base of the season. • OSU improved to 6-1-1 in April.