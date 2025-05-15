Premium content
Published May 15, 2025
Oregon State Spring Football Position Recap: Tight End
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
With spring football in the rearview for the Oregon State football team, BeaversEdge continues an article series breaking down what we saw during spring and getting you ready for fall camp! Today we dive into the tight ends...

Personnel

Bryce Caufield

Riley Williams

Gabe Milbourn

Cooper Jensen

Jackson Bowers

Carson Kolb (walk-on)

Spring Analysis

