Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers

With the No. 7 Oregon State baseball team preparing for the final week of the regular season, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the numbers!
TEAM
308 - Walks for the Oregon State baseball team, the 11th-most nationally.
.283 - Oregon State's batting average, ranking 125th nationally.
4.52 - OSU's earned run average, which ranks 37th nationally.
.981 - Beavers' fielding percentage, good for 11th in the country.
7.79 - Hits allowed per nine innings for the Beavers, good for 20th in the country.
76 - Home Runs for Oregon State, which ranks tied for 33rd nationally.
.404 - OSU's on-base percentage, good for 72nd nationally.
4 - Shutouts from the Oregon State pitching staff, good for 29th in the country.
10.6 - Strikeouts per nine innings for OSU's pitching staff, good for the 14th-best
1.35 - Oregon State's WHIP, good for the 29th-best nationally.
4.37 - Walks per game allowed by OSU's pitching staff, ranking 100th
.485 - OSU's slugging percentage, ranking 56th nationally.
INDIVIDUAL
T-1st - Easton Talt is tied for the national lead in walks drawn with 59 on the year...
.480 - Talt's on-base percentage, which ranks 101st nationally.
.475 - Aiva Arquette's on-base percentage, good for 114th nationally.