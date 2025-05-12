Premium content
Published May 12, 2025
Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
With the No. 7 Oregon State baseball team preparing for the final week of the regular season, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the numbers!

TEAM

308 - Walks for the Oregon State baseball team, the 11th-most nationally.

.283 - Oregon State's batting average, ranking 125th nationally.

4.52 - OSU's earned run average, which ranks 37th nationally.

.981 - Beavers' fielding percentage, good for 11th in the country.

7.79 - Hits allowed per nine innings for the Beavers, good for 20th in the country.

76 - Home Runs for Oregon State, which ranks tied for 33rd nationally.

.404 - OSU's on-base percentage, good for 72nd nationally.

4 - Shutouts from the Oregon State pitching staff, good for 29th in the country.

10.6 - Strikeouts per nine innings for OSU's pitching staff, good for the 14th-best

1.35 - Oregon State's WHIP, good for the 29th-best nationally.

4.37 - Walks per game allowed by OSU's pitching staff, ranking 100th

.485 - OSU's slugging percentage, ranking 56th nationally.

INDIVIDUAL

T-1st - Easton Talt is tied for the national lead in walks drawn with 59 on the year...

.480 - Talt's on-base percentage, which ranks 101st nationally.

.475 - Aiva Arquette's on-base percentage, good for 114th nationally.

