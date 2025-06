BeaversEdge Previews Oregon State Baseball At The College World Series

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Louisville in the opening round of the College World Series on Friday evening, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, senior writer Ryan Harlan, and writer Brogan Slaughter are back with ANOTHER EDGE POD!

MORE: Beavers Set To Face Louisville | Kai Wheaton Talks OV Experience | Beavers Have 3rd Best CWS Odds | WATCH: Beavers Preview CWS | Beavers Open CWS Friday | 3-2-1: Beavers Punch Omaha Ticket | WATCH: Beavs Talk Win | Highlights + Social From OSU's Win | Beavers Punch Ticket To Omaha