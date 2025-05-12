Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team (36-12-1) coming off a 2-0-1 week that included two wins and a tie against Iowa, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at where the Beavers are in the national rankings...

MORE: 2025 Scholarship Chart | Beavers Tie Iowa In Finale | OV Preview: May 9th-12th | Beavers Announce Dez White | Preview: Beavers To Face Iowa | Beavers Add Australian Center | Beavers Lock In OV With OL | Beavers Announce Malcolm Christie | Beaver Baseball Postseason Projections