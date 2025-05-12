Published May 12, 2025
Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
With the Oregon State baseball team (36-12-1) coming off a 2-0-1 week that included two wins and a tie against Iowa, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at where the Beavers are in the national rankings...

Oregon State Baseball Ranks 5/12
OrganizationRank+/-Full T-25

D1Baseball

7th

+3

Top-25

Baseball America

11th

+4

Top-25

Perfect Game

9th

+2

Top-25

BONUS (RPI RANK)

6th

+4

RANKS

USA TODAY

10th

+1

Top-25

