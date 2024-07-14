PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

A few days ago, Oregon State released their newest uniforms, a hit amongst fans, players, and as you'll see below recruits. After the release of the uniforms, BeaversEdge reached out to Oregon State's commitments to get their thoughts on the Beavs' newest threads. Here are their reactions.

