2026 QB commit Deagan Rose calls Oregon State a 'perfect fit'
Oregon State for a long time was a dream school for Clovis (CA) signal caller Deagan Rose. However, it was baseball that was the sport the 6-foot-2 Rose thought he was going to play at the next level.
"I grew up wanting to play baseball there," Rose said when asked if Oregon State was also a school that stood out to him, even before receiving an offer from the Beavers.
Now, Rose will be headed to Corvallis but instead of playing baseball for the Beavers and playing in the confines of Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, he'll instead be playing at Reser Stadium.
Overall, it was a quick process for Rose in his recruitment once he picked up an offer from the Beavers earlier this offseason.
After receiving an offer from the Beavers in May, Rose took a trip to Corvallis last month, and it was that visit that really got the ball rolling in favor of Trent Bray's program.
"I kinda knew in the back of my mind that I wanted to go there after my visit," Rose said. "But I had to go back home and talk to my parents about it and make sure it was the right choice and we feel like it’s the perfect fit for me."
