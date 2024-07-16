PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

FORT WORTH, Texas – Oregon State infielder Micah McDowell has been selected in the 17th round, 514th overall, by the Miami Marlins Tuesday in the MLB First-Year Player Draft.

McDowell played in 147 career games for the Beavers from 2020-24, starting in 131. He batted .307 with 123 runs scored, 31 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs while driving in 86. He also drew 77 walks and stole 23 bases.

The Halifax, Nova Scotia native was a 2023 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection and was named to the 2024 Corvallis Regional All-Tournament Team.

He is the seventh player taken all-time by Miami and the second this year following Aiden May’s selection in the second round.

McDowell is the seventh Beaver taken in the 2024 draft.

OSU Athletics