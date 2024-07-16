PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

FORT WORTH, Texas – Oregon State infielder Mason Guerra has been selected in the 14th round, 431st overall, by the Atlanta Braves Tuesday in the MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Guerra has played in 133 games for the Beavers, starting 121. He’s batted .289 in three seasons with Oregon State, collecting 38 doubles, one triple and 23 home runs with 118 runs batted in. He’s also swiped six bases, scored 102 runs and drew 73 walks.

The Beaverton, Ore., native is a two-time All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection, earning the honors in 2023 and 2024.

Guerra is the fifth Beaver taken all-time by Atlanta, and the first since Beau Philip in 2019.

Guerra is the sixth Beaver selected in the 2024 MLB Draft.

