Oregon State Football EA CFB25 Player Ratings
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With NCAA College Football 25 being released on Monday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at Oregon State's player rankings!
MORE: Bridger Holmes Selected By Angels | Jacob Kmatz Selected By Tampa Bay | EDGE Top 25: No. 13 Darrius Clemons | Aiden May Selected By Miami
- It wasn't a big surprise to see senior offensive lineman Joshua Gray checking in at No. 1 with an overall rating of 89... He's Oregon State's best player and deserves the top nod, six points higher than the next closest Beaver.
- DB Jaden Robinson (83), OL Grant Starck (83), DB Kobe Singleton (82), RB Jam Griffin (80), C Van Wells (80) & TE Jermaine Terry (80) are the remaining players rated 80 or better.
- Michigan transfer Darrius Clemons is the Beavers' highest-ranked receiver at 78 overall.
- OSU's projected starting inside linebacker duo (Melvin Jordan & Isaiah Chisom) are the two highest-ranked linebackers at 78, and 77, respectively.
- Olu Omotosho is the highest-rated OLB at 77 overall.
- Oregon State's secondary is well represented here in the second slide with Skyler Thomas (77), Noble Thomas (77), Andre Jordan (77), Amarion York (76), Harlem Howard (76), Alton Julian (76) and Jack Kane (75) all rated 75 or above.
- After not seeing action as a freshman, DL Kelze Howard at 76 is a tad higher than I expected. He's tied for the Beavers' top-rated DL with Takari Hickle (76), who won't play this season due to injury.
- The Beavers' highest-rated interior lineman is Semisi Saluni at 75 overall...
Note - OL Jason White is listed as a 76 overall, he previously entered the portal and isn't on the team.
MORE: Recruits React To New Uniforms | BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2024: No. 14 QB Gabarri Johnson | Analysis: TE Cody Siegner | WATCH: Bazzana & Canham Talk No. 1 Pick | Bazzana Selected No. 1 Overall
- QB Ben Gulbranson and Gevani McCoy are both tied at a 75 overall ranking. QB Gabarri Johnson is one spot behind at 73 overall.
- Considering how neck-and-neck OSU's quarterback figures to be in fall camp, I'd say the rankings are pretty accurate and fair...
- One of the contenders to start at left tackle, and our projected pick Jacob Strand, is ranked 75 overall.
- LSU DL transfer Tygee Hill checks in at 74 overall, the second-highest DE that will play this season.
- Minnesota DL transfer Jacob Schuster is the second-highest-rated DT at 73 overall.
- Missouri OLB transfer DJ Wesolak checks in at 73 overall.
- Northern Colorado DE transfer Nick Norris, who we expect to play a sizable role this season, is ranked as a 72 overall.
- TE Bryce Caufield and WR Trent Walker, who both were put on scholarship after spring football, are each 72 overall.
- Coming off a pretty rough knee injury that may very well keep him out of the 2024 campaign as well, linebacker Makiya Tongue is a 71 overall.
- LB Mason Tufaga, who recently left the program, still appears on the roster.
- Oregon State's specialists (K Everett Hayes and P Josh Green) are rated 68 and 73, respectively.
- Didn't catch WR Jordan Anderson upon the first search of the roster, he will likely be added at a later time.
Note - There are a few auto-generated players on the roster who aren't on OSU's roster...
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @tjmathewson, & @ryan_harlan