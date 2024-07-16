Advertisement

- It wasn't a big surprise to see senior offensive lineman Joshua Gray checking in at No. 1 with an overall rating of 89... He's Oregon State's best player and deserves the top nod, six points higher than the next closest Beaver. - DB Jaden Robinson (83), OL Grant Starck (83), DB Kobe Singleton (82), RB Jam Griffin (80), C Van Wells (80) & TE Jermaine Terry (80) are the remaining players rated 80 or better. - Michigan transfer Darrius Clemons is the Beavers' highest-ranked receiver at 78 overall. - OSU's projected starting inside linebacker duo (Melvin Jordan & Isaiah Chisom) are the two highest-ranked linebackers at 78, and 77, respectively. - Olu Omotosho is the highest-rated OLB at 77 overall.

- QB Ben Gulbranson and Gevani McCoy are both tied at a 75 overall ranking. QB Gabarri Johnson is one spot behind at 73 overall. - Considering how neck-and-neck OSU's quarterback figures to be in fall camp, I'd say the rankings are pretty accurate and fair... - One of the contenders to start at left tackle, and our projected pick Jacob Strand, is ranked 75 overall. - LSU DL transfer Tygee Hill checks in at 74 overall, the second-highest DE that will play this season. - Minnesota DL transfer Jacob Schuster is the second-highest-rated DT at 73 overall. - Missouri OLB transfer DJ Wesolak checks in at 73 overall.



- Northern Colorado DE transfer Nick Norris, who we expect to play a sizable role this season, is ranked as a 72 overall. - TE Bryce Caufield and WR Trent Walker, who both were put on scholarship after spring football, are each 72 overall.