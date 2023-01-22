Oregon State Football Offseason Movement Tracker (Jan. 22nd Update)
With the 2022 Oregon State football season now in the books, BeaversEdge takes a look at the offseason movement within the program as far as graduating players, transfer portal guys, and those declaring for the NFL Draft...
This story will be updated...
Out Of Eligibility
OL Brandon Kipper
P Luke Loecher
DL Simon Sandberg
DL Cody Anderson
WR Tyjon Lindsey
WR Tre'Shaun Harrison
ILB Kyrei Fisher-Morris
DB Jaydon Grant
Set To Return In 2023
Defensive Back Kitan Oladapo
-> Oregon State's defense got a big boost entering 2023 as Oladapo announced he'd be back for his final season of eligibility. With the Beavers losing Rejzohn Wright, Alex Austin, and Jaydon Grant this offseason, Oladapo's presence next season is invaluable. He'll be entering his sixth season in '23 and is coming off a year where was the team's second-leading tackler in 2022 with 80 and was also tied for the fourth-most pass breakups on defense with six...
Defensive Lineman James Rawls
-> Rawls also announced his intention to return to Corvallis over the holiday, announcing on New Year's Day that he'll be back in the orange and black for a final season. Like Oladapo, Rawls' return is significant both from an experience and statistical standpoint. Rawls will be entering his fifth season in the program and is coming off a season where he led the Beavers in tackles for loss with 10 while also recording 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four quarterback hurries...
Coaching Changes
RB Coach AJ Steward Departs For Baylor, Beavers Hire Boise State's
-> After a two-year stint in Corvallis that saw BJ Baylor lead the Pac-12 in rushing in 2021 and Damien Martinez earn Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2022, Steward accepted an offer from Baylor to be the assistant head coach and running backs coach.
Head coach Jonathan Smith and the football administration wasted little time in finding Steward's replacement as Smith called an assistant with which has longstanding ties, Boise State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha.
Smith and Bhonapha both hail from the Chris Petersen coaching tree as the duo coached together at Boise State and Washington.
Bhonapha has been a running backs coach for 14 seasons and has produced a 1,000-yard rusher in 11 of those campaigns. He's overseen numerous NFL Draft picks during his tenure at Washington and Boise State and was certainly an impressive hire.
The Beavers haven't dealt with a whole lot of staff turnover during the Smith tenure, but each time they have, Smith has followed up that departure with an extremely savvy hire.
That's exactly the case here with Bhonapha as the Beavers landed one of the better running back coaches on the west coast...
Incoming Via Transfer Portal
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei
-> The Beavers hit the proverbial jackpot via the transfer portal on Christmas Eve as former Clemson standout and five-star 2020 quarterback recruit D.J. Uiagalelei announced his commitment to Oregon State...
Uiagalelei is the highest-rated recruit ever to join the program by a wide margin...
Rivals' recruiting ranks don't go back far enough (begins in 2002) to see what Steven Jackson or Derek Anderson would have been, but Uiagalelei is in that same wavelength as far as being a program game-changer...
2008 five-star signee Simi Kuli comes to mind, but he never played for the Beavers... 2012 four-star signee Isaac Seumalo also comes to mind as he was one of the top linemen in the country coming out of high school and was a day-one starter as a true freshman at center...
The Beavers have landed solid four-star gets out of high school over the years such as Brandin Cooks, Isaiah Hodgins, Brandon Lockheart, Michael Phillipp, and others, but none come as highly touted as Uiagalalei...
OSU made a big-time statement landing Uiagalalei and the sky's the limit as far as what the program can/will accomplish next...
Former Nevada offensive lineman Grant Starck
-> The Beavers kicked off their transfer portal additions by landing native Oregonian and former Nevada offensive lineman Grant Starck. The Springfield (OR, Thurston) native returns to the 541 after a three-year stint with the Wolfpack in Reno.
The 6-foot-5, 292-pounder was Named All-Mountain West Honorable Mention in 2022 after being the only OL to start all 12 games (left tackle).
With the Beavers losing Brandon Kipper (RG) to graduation, there's an opening on the offensive line entering next season... Jake Levengood, Joshua Gray, and Taliese Fuaga are likely locked into starting roles with Heneli Bloomfield, Marco Brewer, and Starck likely competing for the final two spots...
Regardless of how the competition ultimately shakes out, the Beavers did a nice job of landing a guy like Starck who could have the ability to come in and give quality snaps right away... Additionally, the depth at the position still looks strong with Kipper currently being the lone offseason loss...
Former Wyoming Defensive End Oluwaseyi Omotosho
-> Former Wyoming defensive lineman Oluwaseyi Omotosho announced his commitment on Friday, Jan. 6th. The 6-foot-2, 246-pounder took a visit to Corvallis this past week it sealed the deal for Omotosho.
Omotosho ranks as the 135th-best player in the Rivals Transfer Portal and the 16th-best defensive lineman.
Improving the pass rush is a big-time priority for the Beavers this offseason and Omotosho should really help elevate the ability to pressure the quarterback.
He's coming off a freshman campaign with the Cowboys that saw him tally 46 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. Riley Sharp led the Beavers with three sacks in 2022, so Omotosho's presence will certainly be a welcome addition...
Former Utah Linebacker Mason Tufaga
-> Former Utah Ute linebacker Mason Tufaga announced his commitment on Wednesday afternoon... BeaversEdge was also able to confirm that Tufaga is already enrolled for winter term, allowing him to compete with the program right away.
With the Beavers losing Kyrei Fisher-Morris and Jack Colletto to graduation this offseason, adding depth in the form of Tufaga is a solid addition for Jonathan Smith and Co.
While Tufaga wasn't able to see the field in Salt Lake across his two seasons, the 6-foot-1, 232-pounder was a top-five player in the state of Hawaii as a high school recruit in 2021 and was also the 19th-best linebacker in the country.
The Beavers currently will have Easton Mascarenas, Jonh Miller, Tufaga, Melvin Jordan, Kord Shaw, and incoming freshman Isaiah Chisom at inside linebacker...
Former Cal Tight End Jermaine Terry
-> Oregon State's most recent transfer portal addition, former California tight end Jermaine Terry announced his commitment on Jan. 12th...
The former four-star recruit played two seasons with the Bears and tallied eight receptions for 52 yards. He'll have two seasons of eligibility left and will also have a redshirt season available...
With the Beavers losing Luke Musgrave to the NFL Draft, adding Terry to a mix that already includes Jake Overman, Jack Velling, Gabe Milbourn, and incoming freshman Cooper Jensen is a great move.
While Terry didn't get a chance to showcase himself a ton in Berkeley, the Beavers ask a lot of their tight ends both as blockers and receivers, so he'll definitely help add another dynamic element to the tight end room.
Additionally, at 6-foot-4, 255-pounds, he's got the ideal size for both a run-blocker and as a receiving threat in the redzone...
Departing Via The Transfer Portal
Omar Speights -> LSU
-> One of the more surprising departures of the offseason, linebacker Omar Speights announced his intention to seek the transfer portal on Jan. 13th... The loss is significant as it means the Beavers lost both starting inside linebackers in Speights and Kyrei Fisher-Morris. Additionally, Jack Colletto is out of eligibility, so the Beavers will be asking Easton Mascarenas and others to step into big roles next season... Speights leaves Corvallis having tallied over 300 total tackles and was an All-Pac-12 selection three times...
Speights announced his week that he would be playing his final season in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers and Brian Kelly...
J.T. Byrne -> CAL
-> Byrne announced his intention to seek the transfer portal on Jan. 5th. The redshirt freshman from Carmel (CA) redshirted during the 2021 campaign and saw action in nine games in 2022. Byrne has committed to Cal...
Tristan Gebbia -> Ohio State
-> Gebbia announced his intention to seek the portal on Jan. 4th... After playing in just 12 games during his collegiate career, Gebbia is expected to receive an extra season or seasons of eligibility from the NCAA this offseason. He enters the portal as a graduate transfer... Gebbia landed at Ohio State as a graduate transfer and will join Ryan Day's squad in 2023...
Jonathan Riley -> TBD
-> The 6-foot-2, 186-pound defensive back became the latest Oregon State Beaver to enter the transfer portal as he announced his intention on Monday. Riley didn't see action in 2020, 2021, or 2022... Riley hasn't announced his next school yet...
Chance Nolan -> TBD
-> After getting injured against Utah and not returning in 2022, Nolan announced his intention to enter the portal on Dec. 1st... He leaves Corvallis with 4,153 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions on a 61% completion rate... Nolan has yet to announce where he'll be playing in 2023...
Ron Hardge -> Colorado State
-> Hardge officially put his name into the transfer portal on Nov. 2nd... The 6-foot-1, 194-pounder appeared in 17 games between 2020 and 2022, tallying 25 tackles and two pass deflections... Hardge recently committed to Colorado State...
Declared For The NFL Draft
DB Alex Austin
-> After four seasons in Corvallis, Austin announced on Jan. 1st that he is forgoing his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Because of the COVID year, Austin was a redshirt sophomore this season and could have had two seasons of collegiate play remaining. However, the 6-foot-1, 191-pounder opted to take his talents to the next level after a successful '22 campaign that saw him tally the fifth-most tackles on defense (57), the second-most pass breakups (10), and tied for the second-most interceptions with two...
ILB/FB Jack Colletto
-> One of the all-time greats to put on an OSU uniform, Colletto officially declared for the NFL Draft on Monday after a storied Oregon State career. He leaves Corvallis as the Paul Hornung award winner and left a legacy far greater than his stats. He tallied 425 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 111 carries while also catching four passes for 35 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded 50 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and one fumble forced and recovered on defense. Lastly, he also added 254 passing yards...
DB Rejzohn Wright
-> Over the course of his three-year collegiate career in Corvallis, Wright leaves with 91 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, 17 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. This will be the first time since the 2018 season that the Beavers don't have a Wright on the roster as older brother Nahshon (2019-2020) and Rejzohn (2020-22) were staples in the back end of the secondary...
TE Luke Musgrave
-> Despite only playing in the Boise State & Fresno State games this season Musgrave will be taking his talents to the next level as well. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder has a ton of NFL potential and will enter the next level having tallied 47 catches for 633 yards and two touchdowns across his four seasons.
----
