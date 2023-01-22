Out Of Eligibility

OL Brandon Kipper P Luke Loecher DL Simon Sandberg DL Cody Anderson WR Tyjon Lindsey WR Tre'Shaun Harrison ILB Kyrei Fisher-Morris DB Jaydon Grant

Set To Return In 2023

Defensive Back Kitan Oladapo -> Oregon State's defense got a big boost entering 2023 as Oladapo announced he'd be back for his final season of eligibility. With the Beavers losing Rejzohn Wright, Alex Austin, and Jaydon Grant this offseason, Oladapo's presence next season is invaluable. He'll be entering his sixth season in '23 and is coming off a year where was the team's second-leading tackler in 2022 with 80 and was also tied for the fourth-most pass breakups on defense with six... Defensive Lineman James Rawls -> Rawls also announced his intention to return to Corvallis over the holiday, announcing on New Year's Day that he'll be back in the orange and black for a final season. Like Oladapo, Rawls' return is significant both from an experience and statistical standpoint. Rawls will be entering his fifth season in the program and is coming off a season where he led the Beavers in tackles for loss with 10 while also recording 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four quarterback hurries...

Coaching Changes

RB Coach AJ Steward Departs For Baylor, Beavers Hire Boise State's -> After a two-year stint in Corvallis that saw BJ Baylor lead the Pac-12 in rushing in 2021 and Damien Martinez earn Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2022, Steward accepted an offer from Baylor to be the assistant head coach and running backs coach. Head coach Jonathan Smith and the football administration wasted little time in finding Steward's replacement as Smith called an assistant with which has longstanding ties, Boise State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha. Smith and Bhonapha both hail from the Chris Petersen coaching tree as the duo coached together at Boise State and Washington. Bhonapha has been a running backs coach for 14 seasons and has produced a 1,000-yard rusher in 11 of those campaigns. He's overseen numerous NFL Draft picks during his tenure at Washington and Boise State and was certainly an impressive hire. The Beavers haven't dealt with a whole lot of staff turnover during the Smith tenure, but each time they have, Smith has followed up that departure with an extremely savvy hire. That's exactly the case here with Bhonapha as the Beavers landed one of the better running back coaches on the west coast...

Incoming Via Transfer Portal

Departing Via The Transfer Portal

Omar Speights -> LSU -> One of the more surprising departures of the offseason, linebacker Omar Speights announced his intention to seek the transfer portal on Jan. 13th... The loss is significant as it means the Beavers lost both starting inside linebackers in Speights and Kyrei Fisher-Morris. Additionally, Jack Colletto is out of eligibility, so the Beavers will be asking Easton Mascarenas and others to step into big roles next season... Speights leaves Corvallis having tallied over 300 total tackles and was an All-Pac-12 selection three times... Speights announced his week that he would be playing his final season in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers and Brian Kelly... J.T. Byrne -> CAL -> Byrne announced his intention to seek the transfer portal on Jan. 5th. The redshirt freshman from Carmel (CA) redshirted during the 2021 campaign and saw action in nine games in 2022. Byrne has committed to Cal... Tristan Gebbia -> Ohio State -> Gebbia announced his intention to seek the portal on Jan. 4th... After playing in just 12 games during his collegiate career, Gebbia is expected to receive an extra season or seasons of eligibility from the NCAA this offseason. He enters the portal as a graduate transfer... Gebbia landed at Ohio State as a graduate transfer and will join Ryan Day's squad in 2023... Jonathan Riley -> TBD -> The 6-foot-2, 186-pound defensive back became the latest Oregon State Beaver to enter the transfer portal as he announced his intention on Monday. Riley didn't see action in 2020, 2021, or 2022... Riley hasn't announced his next school yet... Chance Nolan -> TBD -> After getting injured against Utah and not returning in 2022, Nolan announced his intention to enter the portal on Dec. 1st... He leaves Corvallis with 4,153 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions on a 61% completion rate... Nolan has yet to announce where he'll be playing in 2023... Ron Hardge -> Colorado State -> Hardge officially put his name into the transfer portal on Nov. 2nd... The 6-foot-1, 194-pounder appeared in 17 games between 2020 and 2022, tallying 25 tackles and two pass deflections... Hardge recently committed to Colorado State...

Declared For The NFL Draft

DB Alex Austin -> After four seasons in Corvallis, Austin announced on Jan. 1st that he is forgoing his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Because of the COVID year, Austin was a redshirt sophomore this season and could have had two seasons of collegiate play remaining. However, the 6-foot-1, 191-pounder opted to take his talents to the next level after a successful '22 campaign that saw him tally the fifth-most tackles on defense (57), the second-most pass breakups (10), and tied for the second-most interceptions with two... ILB/FB Jack Colletto -> One of the all-time greats to put on an OSU uniform, Colletto officially declared for the NFL Draft on Monday after a storied Oregon State career. He leaves Corvallis as the Paul Hornung award winner and left a legacy far greater than his stats. He tallied 425 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 111 carries while also catching four passes for 35 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded 50 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and one fumble forced and recovered on defense. Lastly, he also added 254 passing yards... DB Rejzohn Wright -> Over the course of his three-year collegiate career in Corvallis, Wright leaves with 91 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, 17 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. This will be the first time since the 2018 season that the Beavers don't have a Wright on the roster as older brother Nahshon (2019-2020) and Rejzohn (2020-22) were staples in the back end of the secondary... TE Luke Musgrave -> Despite only playing in the Boise State & Fresno State games this season Musgrave will be taking his talents to the next level as well. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder has a ton of NFL potential and will enter the next level having tallied 47 catches for 633 yards and two touchdowns across his four seasons.