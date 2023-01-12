PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State inside linebacker Omar Speights has entered the transfer portal, BeaversEdge has confirmed...

The 6-foot-1, 233-pounder leaves Corvallis having tallied 304 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, five sacks, three interceptions, four pass breakups, and three fumbles recovered in four seasons... He was a three-time all-conference selection.

Speights has one year of eligibility remaining...

Without Speights, the Beavers have Easton Mascarenas, John Miller, Michael Erhart, Mason Tufaga, Melvin Jordan, Kord Shaw, and incoming freshman Isaiah Chisom at inside linebacker...