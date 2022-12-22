How it happened:



Starck was a priority target for Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff as soon as the transfer portal officially opened earlier this month. Things moved quickly with Starck as the Beavers quickly scheduled an official visit with the Springfield (OR) native for the December 9 weekend.

It was one that BeaversEdge was told went very well and put the Beavers firmly in the lead for Starck. Last weekend, prior to the Early Signing Period, Starck made a trip to UCLA, while the Bruins have been riding a hot streak on the trail of recent, it wasn't enough to win over the Nevada transfer.



What he brings to Corvallis:

Starck will come to Corvallis with two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. This past season, Starck played in all 12 games for the Wildcats with 11 starts at left tackle and one start at left guard. In those 12 games, he totaled 859 snaps including 484 pass-blocking opportunities. Over the course of those 484 pass-blocking opportunities, he allowed just a mere 18 total pressures and three sacks. PFF gave him an overall offensive grade of 78.6 and a pass-blocking grade of 80.3. While it's unclear where he will exactly play for the Beavers, a rearranging on the offensive line could be in order. The Beavers will see the departure of right guard Brandon Kipper this offseason. They could choose to plug him into that spot and leave the remainder of the offensive line as was or choose to move some pieces around, allowing him to take snaps at left tackle or left guard. Be sure to stay tuned here on BeaversEdge as we will have more on Starck and the Beavers transfer report recruiting efforts.