The Oregon State coaching staff threw their hat in the mix on Wednesday for Indiana defensive tackle transfer Sio Nofoagatoto'a . The American Samoa native was a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting cycle.

The senior defensive tackle played in 41 games over his four years with Indiana, recording 52 total tackles including four tackles for a loss. This past season for the Hoosiers, the Clearwater (FL) native recorded 18 tackles, a career-high including 2.5 tackles for a loss.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound defensive tackle transfer portal late last week and has since reported offers from the Beavers as well as Arkansas State.

PFF this season assigned Nofogatoto'a an overall defensive grade of 59.7 which included a run defense grade of 64.5. The tough run-stopper has also been a sure tackler over his career with just five career missed tackles.

Heading into next season, the Beavers will likely look toward James Rawls, Isaac Hodgins, and Sione Lolohea as starting depth on the defensive line.

In 2022, Rawls played 589 snaps across 13 games, tallying a 68.5 overall defensive grade, while Hodgins played 366 snaps over 13 games, recording an overall defensive grade of 71.5. Lolohea played 356 snaps and tallied an overall grade 71.3...

According to PFF, the next closest Beaver (defensive linemen) in terms of snap count was Joe Golden with 128 snaps. Other names such as Thomas Sio, Cody Anderson, Tavis Shippen, and Semisi Saluni all recorded 100 snaps or lower including the final two under 20 snaps in 2022.

Quincy Wright, Omarion Fa'amoe, and Takari Hickle could also work their way into the mix in addition to incoming defensive line transfer Oluwaseyi Omotosho...

The transfer portal this offseason has been extremely kind to Oregon State. Over the past month, the Beavers have landed five transfers in quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, offensive lineman Grant Starck, tight end Jermaine Terry, Omotosho, and linebacker Mason Tufaga.