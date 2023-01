The Beavers will be hosting a pair of potential walk-on prospects in Granada (CA) offensive tackle Thomas Schnapp and Summit (OR) ATH Spencer Elliott.

Elliott was a first-team all-state defensive and offensive lineman for the state title-winning program but at 6-foot-2 and 235-pounds, it's unclear where he would fit in exactly at the next level.

That being said, it was a strong senior season for Elliott, recording 66 tackles, 27.5 tackles for a loss, and 12.5 sacks.