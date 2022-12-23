PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State's offseason quest to land a big-time quarterback has paid off in a big way...

BeaversEdge has confirmed the earlier report from Pete Thamel that Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will transfer to Oregon State...

Jonathan Smith and Co. are getting a true game-changer at the position and for the program overall. Uiagalelei is the highest-rated player to ever commit to Oregon State (No. 3 overall in 2020) and ranks No. 4 overall in the Rivals transfer portal rankings this offseason.

In three seasons with the Tigers (20-'22), the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder tallied 5,681 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions while completing 60% of his passes. He also tallied 913 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns across his three seasons.

Uiagalelei will have two seasons of eligibility remaining...

BeaversEdge reported earlier this week on The DAM BOARD that both Uiagalelei and former Texas quarterback Hudson Card were potential top targets at the position...

