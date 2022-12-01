PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt junior quarterback Chance Nolan has entered the transfer portal, BeaversEdge.com has confirmed...

During his three-year Oregon State career, Nolan started 20 games (3 in 2020, 12 in 2021, & five in 2022) and tallied 4,153 passing yards and 32 touchdowns against 20 interceptions.

Nolan was Oregon State's starting quarterback entering the 2022 campaign before suffering a neck strain against Utah that led to him being placed in concussion protocol.

Backup Ben Gulbranson went on to start the final seven games of the season as we never got a ton of detailed information on Nolan's status from Oregon State's coaching staff...

With Nolan no longer in the fold and Tristan Gebbia out of eligibility after the season, that leaves Ben Gulbranson, Travis Throckmorton, and Dom Montiel as the quarterbacks on the roster, with incoming freshman Aidan Chiles set to arrive in the offseason.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of Nolan's departure...