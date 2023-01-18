Oregon State finished the 2022 season with a 10-3 record and No. 17 ranking by both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Poll.

Oregon State has three games against 2022 bowl opponents on the road. The Beavers open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at San Jose State. OSU visits Washington State Sept. 23 and Oregon on Nov. 24. OSU’s three other road games include Oct. 7 at California, Oct. 28 at Arizona and Nov. 4 at Colorado.

The Aggies are the first of six home opponents for the Beavers next season, which includes matchups with 2022 bowl participants San Diego State (Sept. 16), Utah (Sept. 29), UCLA (Oct. 14) and Washington (Nov. 18). Oregon State also hosts Stanford at Reser Stadium on Nov. 11.

The schedule features six home games, two Friday games, and features two sets of back-to-back home games (vs UC Davis & SDSU) and vs Stanford & Washington...

Following a 10-3 campaign in 2022, the Oregon State football team now has its schedule for the 2023 campaign!

2023 Schedule Notes

- Oregon State’s 2023 opponents combined to go 80-54 (.597) in 2022.

- Oregon State opens on the road for the third time in six seasons with Jonathan Smith as head coach.

- The Beavers have back-to-back road conference games (at Arizona, at Colorado) for the 11th consecutive full season (excluding the abbreviated 2020 Covid-19 season).

- Both the Beavers and Wildcats have byes the week prior to the Oct. 28 matchup in Tucson. No other team has a bye prior to playing the Beavers.

- OSU plays back-to-back home conference games for the eighth consecutive season, including 2020.

- The 2019 season was the last time OSU had two Friday games in the same season. The Beavers hosted Oklahoma State Aug. 30 and Washington on Nov. 8 of that season.

- UCLA returns to OSU’s schedule for the first time since a 48-31 Beaver win in LA in 2019. The Bruins last played in Corvallis in 2015. UCLA was supposed to visit Reser Stadium in 2020, but the schedule was revamped without the Bruins due to Covid-19.

- OSU is aiming to hit 1,000 all-time points scored versus UCLA; the Beavers have scored 990.

- The Beavers also play Arizona for the first time since 2019, a 56-38 win by OSU in Tucson.

- OSU takes on Utah in September for the first time since 2013.

- OSU plays Utah on a Friday for the first time, but the fourth time not on a Saturday. The teams played on a Thursday in 2007, 2008 and 2014.

- It’s the earliest matchup between OSU and California since the teams played on Oct. 2 in 2004.

- Oregon State plays San Jose State for the first time since a 35-21 victory in in 2015. The game will mark the Beavers’ first in San Jose since 1988, a 41-27 Beaver victory. OSU is 4-2 all-time in the series, with San Jose State later forfeiting a 24-14 win in 1979.

- OSU plays UC Davis for the first time since 1930. The Beavers are 4-0 all-time in the series, winning in 1927 (25-6), 1928 (14-0) and 1929 (19-0) in addition to a 20-0 victory in 1930.

- The Beavers are 3-2 all-time versus San Diego State and take on the Aztecs for the first time since a 28-7 win in Corvallis in 2014. The Beavers also defeated SDSU in Corvallis in 2000, 35-3.

- OSU plays one home game in the month of October for the first time since 2019.

- The Beavers play five games in September for the first time since 2018.

- Oregon State does not have Arizona State on its schedule for the first time since 2016.