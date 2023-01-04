PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia has officially hit the transfer portal, BeaversEdge has confirmed...

Given that Gebbia was a redshirt senior at Oregon State in 2022, it's likely he's getting a hardship year or a clock rollback from the NCAA for the time he's missed in his collegiate career.

Here's Gebbia's action over his college tenure:

2017: DNP (redshirt @ Nebraska)

2018: DNP (transfer rules)

2019: Played in four games

2020: Played in four games (season-ending hamstring injury vs Oregon)

2021: DNP (injury rehab)

2022: Played in four games

Gebbia, who was a multi-time team captain, finishes his Oregon State career with 1,250 passing yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions while completing 64% of his throws.

