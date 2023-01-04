Oregon State Quarterback Tristan Gebbia Enters The Transfer Portal
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: Updated Scholarship Chart | Offseason Movement Tracker (1-2 Update) | James Rawls Set To Return In 2023 | Alex Austin Declares For NFL Draft | Kitan Oladapo Set To Return In 2023 | 3 OSU 2023 Signees Who Could Play Right Away | OSU 2024 Recruiting Primer: QB
Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia has officially hit the transfer portal, BeaversEdge has confirmed...
Given that Gebbia was a redshirt senior at Oregon State in 2022, it's likely he's getting a hardship year or a clock rollback from the NCAA for the time he's missed in his collegiate career.
Here's Gebbia's action over his college tenure:
2017: DNP (redshirt @ Nebraska)
2018: DNP (transfer rules)
2019: Played in four games
2020: Played in four games (season-ending hamstring injury vs Oregon)
2021: DNP (injury rehab)
2022: Played in four games
Gebbia, who was a multi-time team captain, finishes his Oregon State career with 1,250 passing yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions while completing 64% of his throws.
Stick with BeaversEdge for continuing coverage of Oregon State's offseason and keep tabs on the offseason movement HERE
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube.