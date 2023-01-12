PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State's hot run in the transfer portal continued on Thursday evening as Cal tight end transfer Jermaine Terry announced his commitment to the Beavers.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound tight end played 13 games at Cal after signing with the Bears as part of the 2021 recruiting class. In his 13 games played, he recorded eight receptions for 52 yards. After redshirting his true freshman season at Cal, Terry will have three years of eligibility remaining to use in Corvallis.

