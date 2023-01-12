Oregon State Adds Former Cal TE Jermaine Terry To The Mix
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Oregon State's hot run in the transfer portal continued on Thursday evening as Cal tight end transfer Jermaine Terry announced his commitment to the Beavers.
The 6-foot-4, 255-pound tight end played 13 games at Cal after signing with the Bears as part of the 2021 recruiting class. In his 13 games played, he recorded eight receptions for 52 yards. After redshirting his true freshman season at Cal, Terry will have three years of eligibility remaining to use in Corvallis.
MORE: Updated Scholarship Chart | Beavers Add Utah LB Mason Tufaga | Rising 2024 QB Set To Visit OSU | OSU 2024 Recruiting Primer: RB & WR | PFF: Where OSU Finished In The Rankings
Terry was originally a four-star recruit out of Kennedy High School in Richmond (CA). He garnered over 20 scholarship offers including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Miami (FL), Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Oregon State.
Terry will join a strong tight end room for the Beavers that already features Jake Overman, Jack Velling, Gabe Milbourn, and incoming freshman Cooper Jensen.
Terry is the fifth transfer portal commitment for the Beavers joining quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, offensive lineman Grant Starck, defensive lineman Oluwaseyi Omotosho, and linebacker Mason Tufaga. Tufaga announced his commitment to the program on Wednesday evening.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube.