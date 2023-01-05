PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Oregon State redshirt freshman tight end J.T. Byrne has entered the transfer portal and has announced his commitment to Cal...
"I have had an amazing experience at Oregon State and I can't thank my coaches, teammates, and the beaver community enough with the great time I had in Corvallis," Byrne said. "With that being said, after speaking with my family I have come to the decision to enter the transfer portal. Thank you Beaver Nation and excited for what is next!"
The 6-foot-5, 247-pounder saw action in nine games in 2022 (no stats) after redshirting during the 2021 campaign... Byrne (Carmel CA) was a two-star recruit in Oregon State's 2021 recruiting class.
With Byrne no longer in the fold, the Beavers have Jake Overman, Jack Velling, Gabe Milbourn, and incoming freshman Cooper Jensen as scholarship tight ends...
