Oregon State's success in the transfer portal this offseason has carried over into the new year. On Friday morning, the Beavers landed Wyoming defensive end transfer Oluwaseyi Omotosho, one of the program's top transfer portal targets since entering the portal last month. Omotosho ranks as the 135th-best player in the Rivals Transfer Portal and the 16th-best defensive lineman. "They are the perfect fit that I was looking for," Omotosho told BeaversEdge.



The Beavers looking to add a true pass rusher to their already strong defense picked up just that in Omotosho. This past season for Wyoming, the Houston (TX) native racked up six sacks on 38 total quarterback pressures, he also had 25 quarterback hurries on the season. Pro Football Focus gave the 6-foot-2, 246-pound edge rusher a 63.9 overall defensive grade for his efforts in 2022 including a pass-rushing grade of 69.5. His six sacks would've led the Beavers by three this season, as Riley Sharp led the team with three. As a whole, the Beavers had just 17 sacks on the season according to Pro Football Focus. Originally a prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle, Omotosho did not appear in any games as a true freshman for Wyoming. He would play a special team's heavy role in 2021 but did play three games on the defensive side of the ball as a redshirt freshman. This season, however, he broke out with 34 tackles including the previously mentioned six sacks. Omotosho isn't just a pass rusher as he's also a quality run stopper though his specialty is certainly in attacking opposing quarterbacks.



Oregon State putting together a high-quality transfer portal class

With the addition of Omotosho, Oregon State has put together a very strong transfer portal class, arguably landing three of their top targets on the offensive line, at quarterback, and now at the defensive end position. On the offensive line, they identified Nevada transfer Grant Starck as a top priority early on and then held off UCLA to land the Oregon native. They then quietly worked on Clemson quarterback transfer D.J Uiagalelei, landing him on Christmas Eve. Uiagalelei is the No.4 player overall in the transfer portal according to Rivals. All three transfer portal pickups thus far for the Beavers are expected to take on either starting or key rotational roles for the program in 2022.

