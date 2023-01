He's also the brother of former Beaver linebacker Isaiah Tufaga.

Oregon State has added another transfer in the form of linebacker Mason Tufaga, the former Utah Ute announced his decision on Wednesday evening. BeaversEdge was also able to confirm that Tufaga is already enrolled at Oregon State and will be with the program to start the new semester.

The Hawaii native entered the transfer portal last month and quickly received an offer from the Beavers, one of the few linebackers the program took a look at through the transfer portal.

The former St. Louis High School (Honolulu) standout was a high three-star recruit coming out of high school and was a top target for many Pac-12 programs. Notably, the Beavers did not offer him coming out of high school according to our records.

During his two seasons at Utah, Tufaga did not record any stats.

