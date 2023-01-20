PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State football head coach Jonathan Smith announced Friday that Keith Bhonapha has been named the team’s assistant head coach and running backs coach.

The appointment is contingent on the completion of all university hiring processes.

Bhonapha (pronounced BONE-uh-fuh) comes to Corvallis after one year at Boise State where he oversaw the Broncos’ running backs and special teams while serving as associate head coach.

“I’m excited to be able to announce Keith’s addition to our coaching staff,” Smith said. “He’s an experienced coach and leader who has sent a number of players to the NFL while being a member of championship teams at Boise State and Washington. His leadership, special teams experience and championship resume makes him a very valuable addition to the coaching staff at Oregon State.”

Bhonapha has been a collegiate coach for 14 seasons, and his teams at Boise State and Washington have posted winning seasons 13 times. He has coached in 12 bowl games, which includes an appearance at the 2016 College Football Playoff Semifinal, the 2009 and 2017 Fiesta Bowls and the 2018 Rose Bowl.

Bhonapha, an Oakland, Calif., native, was previously on the coaching staff at Washington from 2014-20, working with Smith, then the Huskies offensive coordinator, his first four seasons in Seattle. Bhonapha worked with the Huskies’ running backs while also overseeing special teams in 2021. He also held the title of recruiting coordinator from 2014-19.

He and Smith also worked on the Boise State coaching staff together in 2012 and 2013.

“I’d like to thank Coach Smith for the opportunity to become a part of Beaver Nation,” Bhonapha said. “I’m looking forward to working with a very talented group of running backs and helping Oregon State see continued success.”

Bhonapha has been a running backs coach for 14 seasons, and has had a 1,000-yard rusher 11 times. That includes, most recently, George Holani, who ran for 1,157 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022.

Bhonapha mentored Myles Gaskin at Washington, who became just the 10th player in FBS history to rush for four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Gaskin was also just the second player in NCAA history to eclipse 1,200 for four straight years, joining Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne.

Other 1,000-yard rushers under Bhonapha include UW’s Salvon Ahmed (1,020 yards in 2019), as well as Boise State’s Jay Ajayi (1,425 in 2013), D.J. Harper (1,137 in 2012), Doug Martin (1,260 in 2010 and 1,299 in 2011) and Jeremy Avery (1,151 in 2009).

Martin was a first-round selection in the 2012 NFL Draft, while four other Bhonapha coached running backs have been selected by NFL teams with a sixth, Ahmed, playing in the league after signing as an undrafted free agent.

Bhonapha coached for the first time at Boise State from 2009-13 and served as the team’s director of operations from 2006 to 2008.

Bhonapha played at Hawai’i as a defensive back from 1999-2002, appearing in 35 games. He totaled 55 tackles with one touchdown off a blocked punt. He then began his coaching career at Hawai’i beginning in 2003, working with the team’s defensive backs and special teams.

He graduated from Hawai’i with a degree in liberal studies (focus on criminology) in 2003, and earned a Master’s in public administration there in 2005. He and his wife, Julia, have four children: Isaiah, Emery, Odin and Ellison.

