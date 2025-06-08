Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Drop G2 Of Super Regional To Florida State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Ethan Kleinschmit struck out 11 Florida State batters but a pair of solo runs in the seventh and eighth innings led to a 3-1 win by the Seminoles in front of a Goss Stadium record 4,408 Saturday.

The Beavers (46-14-1) scored first when Wilson Weber singled off Florida State (42-15) starter Jamie Arnold. That, however, was Oregon State’s only run of the game.

Max Williams singled in a run for Florida State in the third while Gage Harrelson broke the tie game with a single in the seventh. Jaxson West walked with the bases loaded in the eighth for the 3-1 final.

Kleinschmit was sharp in six innings of work, scattering two hits and two runs – one earned – with 11 strikeouts, his second-best tally of the season. He did, however, take the loss to drop to 8-4 on the year.

Arnold, meanwhile, held the Beavers to six hits and a run in 6 2/3 innings. The first of two relievers for Florida State, Maison Martinez, got the win to improve to 1-2. Peyton Prescott picked up his third save with two scoreless innings of relief.

Weber and Jacob Krieg each had two hits to pace the Beavers’ offense.

Next Up

The teams conclude the Corvallis Super Regional Sunday at 6 p.m. PT. The game will air live on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Oregon State Notes

• The Beavers broke another Goss Stadium era record with 4,408 fans in attendance. It’s the first time over 4,400 and brings Oregon State’s season tally to 101,125. That’s over 26 dates, which is an average of 3,889 fans per game.

• Saturday’s game was the 13th this season of more than 4,000 at Goss Stadium.

• Oregon State scored first for the 45th time this season and 19th time at home. OSU is 18-1 when scoring first at home and 38-7 overall.

• Kleinschmit struck out the side in the fourth.

• Oregon State’s sixth strikeout of the day was the 629th of the season, setting a single-season program record. It surpassed the 628 by the 2022 pitching staff.

• Gavin Turley reached base safely for the 55th consecutive game.

• Kleinschmit reached double figures in strikeouts for the second time this season. The first was 12 against Oregon on April 27.

• Kleinschmit pitched in six games at Goss Stadium in 2025. He struck out 47 in 36 2/3 innings, scattering 18 hits and just nine walks.

