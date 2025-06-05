Oregon State Lands Issaquah (WA) EDGE Adel Dorr

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound edge rusher committed to Oregon State primarily over Boise State and San Diego State, both programs he was scheduled to visit in the upcoming weeks.

The Oregon State Beavers have added their second commitment of the official visit season, as on Thursday, Issaquah (WA) defensive end Adel Dorr announced his commitment to the Beavers.

Dorr took an official visit to Corvallis on May 16 and had a few weekends to sit on his visit before being ready to announce on Thursday.

"I'm thrilled to officially announce my commitment to Oregon State University," Dorr said in a statement. "I want to begin by thanking God for the countless blessings and opportunities that have guided me along this journey. I'm also deeply grateful to my family, teammates, and coaches for their unwavering support and belief in me. I wouldn't be in this position without you."

Dorr is notably a part of Team FSP (Ford Sports Performance), which is run by Tracy Ford, former star at Portland State, but also the brother of former Oregon State running backs coach and now Idaho head coach Thomas Ford Jr.

Oregon State has had success in the past recruiting multiple Team FSP members, including wide receiver Malachi Durant. They're also currently recruiting another Team FSP prospect in linebacker Ramzak Fruean, who is coming off an official visit to Corvallis last weekend.





