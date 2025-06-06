Oregon State Football Lands 2026 ATH Lance McGee

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
The Oregon State football team picked up its sixth pledge of the 2026 class on Friday afternoon as 2026 Yakima (WA) athlete Lance McGee announced his pledge!
The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder joins Thursday's pledge Adel Dorr, and Braylon Toliver, Cynai Thomas, Noah Tishendorf, & Deagan Rose...
MORE: WATCH: Beavers Preview Supers | Beavers Odds To Win Supers, CWS | Beavers To Start Super Regionals Friday | The 3-2-1: OSU Punches Ticket To Supers | Beavers Talk Win Over USC | OV Profile: Kai Wheaton
"First off, I want to give all my glory to the Lord Jesus Christ. I would like to thank my parents, my coaches, and all the other schools that took a chance on me," McGee said in his announcement on X. "I also want to thank everyone else who has helped me along the way, but after long nights and long conversations with my parents, I will be committing to the University of Oregon State!! Please respect my decision. Go Beavs!!!"
McGee committed to Oregon State over Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State, and San Diego State. He also held offers from Montana, Nevada, and San Jose State, among others.
MORE: Staff Picks: OSU vs FSU | Preview: Beavs vs FSU | Beavers Land EDGE Adel Dorr | Squeeze Play: OSU vs FSU | Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With FSU Expert | 2026 DB Set For OSU OV
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @ryan_harlan, & @BroganSlaughter