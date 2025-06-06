Oregon State Football Lands 2026 ATH Lance McGee

"First off, I want to give all my glory to the Lord Jesus Christ. I would like to thank my parents, my coaches, and all the other schools that took a chance on me," McGee said in his announcement on X. "I also want to thank everyone else who has helped me along the way, but after long nights and long conversations with my parents, I will be committing to the University of Oregon State!! Please respect my decision. Go Beavs!!!"

McGee committed to Oregon State over Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State, and San Diego State. He also held offers from Montana, Nevada, and San Jose State, among others.

