2026 DB Isaiah Williams Set for Oregon State Official Visit

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

As the official visit season continues for the Oregon State Beavers, Trent Bray and his coaching staff will host a small group of visitors on campus this upcoming weekend. Earlier this week, we began this week's previews with three-star Allen (TX) cornerback Kai Wheaton.

Today, we stay in the Lone Star State and head south from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to the Houston area to discuss nickelback Isaiah Williams.

MORE: Beavers Odds To Win Supers, CWS | Beavers To Start Super Regionals Friday | The 3-2-1: OSU Punches Ticket To Supers | Beavers Talk Win Over USC | OV Profile: Kai Wheaton | 3 Reasons Why OSU Will Win Regional | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win Over USC