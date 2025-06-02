The 3-2-1: Oregon State Takes Down USC, Punches Ticket To Super Regionals

With the Oregon State baseball team (45-13-1) taking down USC 9-0 at Goss Stadium in the Corvallis Regional on Monday afternoon, BeaversEdge senior writer Ryan Harlan gives three things we learned, makes two predictions, and poses one question ahead of the Super Regional Round vs Florida State.

1. Trent Caraway en fuego

Is it hot in here or is that Trent Caraway at the plate?

No, seriously, Caraway has been on a massive tear in the Corvallis Regional from the jump.

If five home runs in five straight games and Corvallis Regional MVP doesn’t say that Caraway is dialed at the plate, then I don’t know what will. Looking at the definition of dialed in, you’d see a photo of Caraway in the dictionary.

Caraway, like Austin Powers, has his mojo back and I called that he’d be a big bat relied upon in the post-season, which he has as well. There were some inklings that Caraway was getting back to his old self after the series finale against Long Beach State, and sure enough, he’s carried that into postseason play.

As head coach Mitch Canham explained post-game, Caraway has been a “nightmare” for opposing pitchers to face in-game in the Corvallis Regional.

Sure, this is baseball and players go through their lumps and all that, but all too it’s about getting hot at the right time.

Caraway, with all the struggles he had this season and continued to work through for all that to pay off when it matters the most.

With the performance he had in the Corvallis Regional this weekend and moving up in the lineup as a result, I think that not only 1-9 for the Beavers is dangerous but particularly that middle part of the order with Gavin Turley, Caraway, AJ Singer, and Wilson Weber all right after one another.

Something also tells me that Caraway woke up feeling dangerous as well, because with that fifth home run of the Corvallis Regional, he became the first Beaver with five home runs in a single postseason, including regionals, super regionals, and the College World Series.

Prior to Caraway’s dominant performance Jordan Lennerton (2007), KJ Harrison (2017) and Gavin Turley (2023) all had four in their respective postseasons. Caraway accomplished that in one weekend and hats off to him for an impressive regional performance.