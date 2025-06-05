Squeeze Play: Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers vs Florida State

With the Oregon State baseball team (45-13-1) set to host Florida State(41-14) in a best-of-three Super Regional in Corvallis starting Friday afternoon, BeaversEdge senior writer Ryan Harlan goes position by position below and hands out the advantage between the Beavers and Seminoles in the Corvallis Super Regional Squeeze Play.

Oregon State and Florida State baseball will face off for the first time in the Corvallis Super Regional in a best-of-three series with game one starting Friday at 3:00 p.m. Both the Beavers and Seminoles won their respective regionals as the host team, with Oregon State running through the gauntlet of the losers' bracket to win the Corvallis Regional.

Florida State, on the other hand, had a pretty easy path to winning their regional and now will look to travel on the road to beat the Beavers on their home turf for a trip to Omaha. However, on paper, this series is one of the more even matchups across the board, with no clear favorite, with this series being a tossup, with the Beavers being a slight favorite. Here’s how both teams stack up headed into game one: