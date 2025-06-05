Squeeze Play: Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers vs Florida State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State baseball team (45-13-1) set to host Florida State(41-14) in a best-of-three Super Regional in Corvallis starting Friday afternoon, BeaversEdge senior writer Ryan Harlan goes position by position below and hands out the advantage between the Beavers and Seminoles in the Corvallis Super Regional Squeeze Play.
Overview:
Oregon State and Florida State baseball will face off for the first time in the Corvallis Super Regional in a best-of-three series with game one starting Friday at 3:00 p.m. Both the Beavers and Seminoles won their respective regionals as the host team, with Oregon State running through the gauntlet of the losers' bracket to win the Corvallis Regional.
Florida State, on the other hand, had a pretty easy path to winning their regional and now will look to travel on the road to beat the Beavers on their home turf for a trip to Omaha. However, on paper, this series is one of the more even matchups across the board, with no clear favorite, with this series being a tossup, with the Beavers being a slight favorite. Here’s how both teams stack up headed into game one:
Seminoles Hitters To Know
While the pitching staff for Oregon State was excellent in the Corvallis Regional after Friday’s 6-4 loss to Saint Mary’s, the Beavers will have their hands full this weekend to slow down a power-hitting Seminoles lineup. Particularly, one name comes to mind when looking at the hitting lineup for Florida State, even with them having four hitters with over 16 home runs on the season.
The first name that jumps off the page is Alex Lodise, who his hitting over .400 on the season with 17 home runs, tied with Bailey Miles. Lodise had arguably one of his season-worst performances in the Tallahassee Regional with two hits, but the Seminoles don’t need to rely solely upon him for offensive production. Lodise also became the first college baseball player to hit a walk-off grand slam to beat Florida, so he can get hot when called upon.