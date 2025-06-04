Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Florida State Baseball Expert

With the Oregon State baseball team (45-13-1) set to host Florida State(41-14) in a best-of-three Super Regional in Corvallis starting Friday afternoon, BeaversEdge.com catches up with Curt Weiler from our sister site, The Osceola, to learn more about the Seminoles!

Curt Weiler: "Dating back to the start of the preseason, FSU head coach Link Jarrett has spoken about his belief that this team would be built around run prevention, both on the mound and in the field. That has proven to be true with three weekend starters who have held down those roles all season and the defense has been very strong behind them, ranking 15th nationally in fielding percentage.

I would actually say the offense has been better than expected this season considering all FSU lost from last year's lineup (two first-round picks and two fourth-round picks in the 2024 MLB Draft). ACC Player of the Year Alex Lodise has had a lot to do with that, but the lineup has proven to be quite deep beyond him, considering FSU swept through its regional with just two singles from Lodise."